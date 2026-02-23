Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, center right, commanding general of America’s First Corps, Royal Thai Armed Forces Gen. Ukris Bootanondha, chief of defense forces, Royal Thai Armed Forces, center, and Sean K. O’Neill, U.S. Ambassador to Thailand, center left, lock arms with other nation ambassadors from Singapore, Indonesia, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Malaysia during an opening ceremony at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. The opening ceremony kicked off the 45th iteration of exercise Cobra Gold, the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia. This year's iteration will consist of three primary events: a command-and-control exercise, humanitarian civic assistance projects, and a field training exercise that includes a variety of training events to enhance interoperability and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)