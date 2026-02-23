Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, center, commanding general of America’s First Corps, addresses service members participating in Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 during an opening ceremony at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. This year's exercise will consist of three primary events: a command-and-control exercise, humanitarian civic assistance projects, and a field training exercise that includes a variety of training events to enhance interoperability and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)