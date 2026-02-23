(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony [Image 2 of 9]

    Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony

    THAILAND

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, center, commanding general of America’s First Corps, addresses service members participating in Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 during an opening ceremony at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. This year's exercise will consist of three primary events: a command-and-control exercise, humanitarian civic assistance projects, and a field training exercise that includes a variety of training events to enhance interoperability and strengthen regional partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 23:46
    Photo ID: 9535599
    VIRIN: 260224-F-KK391-1033
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.76 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Gold
    Kingdom of Thailand
    joint exercise
    PACAF
    CG26
    Cobra Gold 2026

