Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, commanding general of America's First Corps, addresses service members participating in Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 during an opening ceremony at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. The ceremony kicked off the 45th iteration of Cobra Gold, the largest joint exercise in mainland Asia, bringing in approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations taking part in command-and-control exercises, humanitarian civic assistance projects, and field training exercises from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, 2026, primarily at U-Tapao, Thailand. (U.S Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)