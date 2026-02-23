(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony [Image 3 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony

    THAILAND

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Service members stand in formation holding the flags of various nations and branches participating in Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 (CG26) at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. CG26 is the 45th iteration of the largest joint and bilateral combined arms live fire exercise in the Indo-Pacific region, co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Royal Thai Armed Forces. Approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations will engage in command-and-control exercises, humanitarian civic assistance projects, and field training exercises from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, 2026, primarily at U-Tapao, Thailand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 23:46
    Photo ID: 9535601
    VIRIN: 260224-F-KK391-1035
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Giovanni Sims, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony
    Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra Gold
    Kingdom of Thailand
    joint exercise
    PACAF
    CG26
    Cobra Gold 2026

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery