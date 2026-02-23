Cobra Gold 2026 Opening Ceremony

Service members stand in formation holding the flags of various nations and branches participating in Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 (CG26) at Camp Red Horse, Rayong, Thailand, Feb. 24, 2026. CG26 is the 45th iteration of the largest joint and bilateral combined arms live fire exercise in the Indo-Pacific region, co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Royal Thai Armed Forces. Approximately 8,000 participants from 30 nations will engage in command-and-control exercises, humanitarian civic assistance projects, and field training exercises from Feb. 24 to Mar. 6, 2026, primarily at U-Tapao, Thailand. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Giovanni Sims)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 23:46
|Photo ID:
|9535601
|VIRIN:
|260224-F-KK391-1035
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|TH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
