Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Midshipman 2nd Class Caedon Hampton of Groveland, Florida, listens as Marine Corps Sgt. Elizabeth Diazpilier of New York City explains the rope obstacle during a Blount Island Command-hosted demonstration Feb. 23, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. The event highlighted combat fitness and leadership development expected of future Marine officers. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)