Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps students listen during a corrective and preventive procedures overview with retired Marine Corps Maj. Thurman Bobbett, head of the maintenance branch at Blount Island Command, inside a warehouse Feb. 23, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. The visit provided midshipmen firsthand exposure to how Marine Corps equipment is maintained and staged for expeditionary operations. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)
Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island
