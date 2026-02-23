(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island [Image 4 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps students listen during a corrective and preventive procedures overview with retired Marine Corps Maj. Thurman Bobbett, head of the maintenance branch at Blount Island Command, inside a warehouse Feb. 23, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. The visit provided midshipmen firsthand exposure to how Marine Corps equipment is maintained and staged for expeditionary operations. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 10:02
    Photo ID: 9533894
    VIRIN: 260223-M-BD377-5237
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.89 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island [Image 10 of 10], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island
    Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island
    Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island
    Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island
    Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island
    Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island
    Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island
    Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island
    Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island
    Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blount Island Command
    USMCNews
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery