Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island

Deatra Thompson, a contracted ship captain, delivers an operations brief on the bridge of the USNS Dahl during a Blount Island Command-hosted tour Feb. 23, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Students learned how forward-positioned maritime prepositioning ships enable expeditionary operations and global readiness. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)