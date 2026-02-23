Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Midshipman 2nd Class Caedon Hampton of Groveland, Florida, navigates an obstacle during a Blount Island Command-hosted demonstration Feb. 23, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. The event reinforced the physical standards and leadership expectations required of future Marine officers. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)