Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island

Retired Marine Corps Maj. Thurman Bobbett, head of the maintenance branch at Blount Island Command, explains corrective and preventive procedures Feb. 23, 2026, inside a warehouse at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps students observed how equipment is prepared for global deployment. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)