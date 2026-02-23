Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Midshipman 2nd Class Caedon Hampton of Groveland, Florida, listens as retired Marine Corps Maj. Thurman Bobbett, head of the maintenance branch at Blount Island Command, explains corrective and preventive procedures Feb. 23, 2026, inside a warehouse at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Students toured the installation to observe lifecycle sustainment of Marine Corps prepositioned equipment. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)