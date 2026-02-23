Retired Navy Chief Warrant Officer 5 Cary Carrigan, a contracted logistics specialist at Blount Island Command, briefs Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps students Feb. 23, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida, on shipyard operations and the Improved Navy Lighterage System, a modular ferry system that enables ship-to-shore cargo movement in austere environments. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 10:02
|Photo ID:
|9533897
|VIRIN:
|260223-M-BD377-5379
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island [Image 10 of 10], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island
No keywords found.