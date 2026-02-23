Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island

Retired Marine Corps Maj. Thurman Bobbett, head of the maintenance branch at Blount Island Command, leads Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps students through corrective and preventive procedures inside a warehouse Feb. 23, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Gunnery Sgt. John Lambert, who completed Officer Candidates School and is scheduled to commission as a second lieutenant after earning his degree in December, walks beside Midshipman 4th Class Chance Anderson of Warner Robins, Georgia. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)
