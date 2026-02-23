Future Marine Officers Get Inside Global Logistics Engine at Blount Island

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired Marine Corps Maj. Thurman Bobbett, head of the maintenance branch at Blount Island Command, leads Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps students through corrective and preventive procedures inside a warehouse Feb. 23, 2026, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Gunnery Sgt. John Lambert, who completed Officer Candidates School and is scheduled to commission as a second lieutenant after earning his degree in December, walks beside Midshipman 4th Class Chance Anderson of Warner Robins, Georgia. (Official Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)