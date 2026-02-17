(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1

    25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    25th Attack Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alkiem Van Duyne, 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment shift lead, familiarizes himself with U.S. Navy ground power equipment in preparation for exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026. BE 26-1 is focused on strengthening the operational-level decision-making speed, accuracy, and resilience in a highly realistic and contested battlespace while serving as an operational testbed for emerging command and control concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026
    Photo ID: 9525982
    VIRIN: 260212-F-XN600-1746
    Resolution: 4391x2931
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1, by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

