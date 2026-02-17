25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alkiem Van Duyne, 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment shift lead, familiarizes himself with U.S. Navy ground power equipment in preparation for exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026. BE 26-1 is focused on strengthening the operational-level decision-making speed, accuracy, and resilience in a highly realistic and contested battlespace while serving as an operational testbed for emerging command and control concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
