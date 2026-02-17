25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Gregory Pierson, 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief shift lead, unloads equipment in preparation for exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026. BE 26-1 is focused on strengthening the operational-level decision-making speed, accuracy, and resilience in a highly realistic and contested battlespace while serving as an operational testbed for emerging command and control concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)