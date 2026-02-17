25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alkiem Van Duyne, 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment shift lead, familiarizes himself with U.S. Navy ground power equipment in preparation for exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026. BE 26-1 is designed to provide a combat-representative environment for units like the 25th AMXS to test their limits, refine their skills, and innovate solutions for complex operational challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)