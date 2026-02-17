U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alkiem Van Duyne, 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aerospace ground equipment shift lead, familiarizes himself with U.S. Navy ground power equipment in preparation for exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026. BE 26-1 is designed to provide a combat-representative environment for units like the 25th AMXS to test their limits, refine their skills, and innovate solutions for complex operational challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9525978
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-XN600-1745
|Resolution:
|5526x3689
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.