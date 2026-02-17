(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1 [Image 8 of 10]

    25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    25th Attack Wing

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Sabahudin Covic, 900 Division floor supervisor, trains Airmen assigned to the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to operate U.S. Navy NC-10C Mobile Electric Power Plants during exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026. BE provides critical opportunities for engagement with international and joint force partners, enabling the 25th AMXS to improve interoperability in a combat-representative environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 17:31
    Photo ID: 9525975
    VIRIN: 260212-F-XN600-1742
    Resolution: 5904x3941
    Size: 3.4 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

