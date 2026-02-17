U.S. Air Force Kegan McCartney, 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, unloads an Internal Airlift/Helicopter Slingable Container Unit in preparation for exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026. BE provides critical opportunities for engagement with international and joint force partners, enabling the 25th AMXS to improve interoperability in a combat-representative environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9525957
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-XN600-1712
|Resolution:
|5503x3674
|Size:
|3.31 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.