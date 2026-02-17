(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1 [Image 3 of 10]

    25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    25th Attack Wing

    U.S. Air Force Kegan McCartney, 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, unloads an Internal Airlift/Helicopter Slingable Container Unit in preparation for exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026. BE provides critical opportunities for engagement with international and joint force partners, enabling the 25th AMXS to improve interoperability in a combat-representative environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026
    Photo ID: 9525957
    VIRIN: 260212-F-XN600-1712
    Resolution: 5503x3674
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bamboo Eagle, BE 26-1, joint force exercise, interoperability, U.S. Navy, 25 ATKW

