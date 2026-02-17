25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Kegan McCartney, 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, unloads an Internal Airlift/Helicopter Slingable Container Unit in preparation for exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026. BE provides critical opportunities for engagement with international and joint force partners, enabling the 25th AMXS to improve interoperability in a combat-representative environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)