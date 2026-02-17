25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Sabahudin Covic, 900 Division floor supervisor, trains Airmen assigned to the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron to operate U.S. Navy NC-10C Mobile Electric Power Plants during exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026. The 25th AMXS’s preparation included coordinating logistics with U.S. Navy personnel, familiarizing themselves with the installation's protocols and streamlining joint force operations for the duration of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)