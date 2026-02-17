U.S. Airmen assigned to the 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron unload beams for a Internal Airlift/Helicopter Slingable Container Unit in preparation for exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026. The 25th AMXS’s preparation included coordinating logistics with U.S. Navy personnel, familiarizing themselves with the installation's protocols and streamlining joint force operations for the duration of the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2026 17:31
|Photo ID:
|9525952
|VIRIN:
|260212-F-XN600-1654
|Resolution:
|5687x3796
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.