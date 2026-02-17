(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1 [Image 5 of 10]

    25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    25th Attack Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaiden Bainbridge, 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, discusses logistics while preparing for exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026. Exercise BE provides 25th AMXS and joint force participants with a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing, tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.18.2026 17:31
    Photo ID: 9525964
    VIRIN: 260212-F-XN600-1725
    Resolution: 5802x3873
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    This work, 25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS

    Bamboo Eagle, BE 26-1, joint force exercise, interoperability, U.S. Navy, 25 ATKW

