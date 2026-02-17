25th ATKW arrives for Bamboo Eagle 26-1

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaiden Bainbridge, 25th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, discusses logistics while preparing for exercise Bamboo Eagle 26-1 at Point Mugu Naval Air Station, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026. Exercise BE provides 25th AMXS and joint force participants with a flexible, combat-representative, multidimensional battlespace to conduct testing, tactics development, and advanced training in support of U.S. national interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
