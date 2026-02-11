Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Ops and Land Navigation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sargento primero Enirio Dogirama, assigned to el Servicio Nacional de Fronteras de Panama, preforms an individual ruck raft during waterborne operations as part of Jungle Operation Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 11, 2026. The training enhances individual readiness and strengthens interoperability between U.S. service members and Panamanian security institutions through shared, realistic training environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)