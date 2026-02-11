(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Ops and Land Navigation

    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Ops and Land Navigation

    PANAMA

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    A U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andrew Parker, assigned to the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, conducts land navigation during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 11, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 07:28
    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Ops and Land Navigation [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jungle Operations Training Course
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

