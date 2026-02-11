(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Ops and Land Navigation [Image 18 of 19]

    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Ops and Land Navigation

    PANAMA

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    Sargento primero Enirio Dogirama, assigned to el Servicio Nacional de Fronteras de Panama, secures his equipment during waterborne operations as part of Jungle Operation Training Course - Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 11, 2026. The training enhances individual readiness and strengthens interoperability between U.S. service members and Panamanian security institutions through shared, realistic training environments. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 07:28
    Photo ID: 9523271
    VIRIN: 260211-A-UJ512-1018
    Resolution: 5747x3831
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: PA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Ops and Land Navigation [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Jungle Operations Training Course
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

