Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Ops and Land Navigation

A U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Brody Olson, assigned to the 2nd Combat Engineer Battalion, conducts land navigation during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 11, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)