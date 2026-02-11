Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Ops and Land Navigation

A U.S. Army Soldier participates in waterborne operations during Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 11, 2026. The survival-focused training strengthens interoperability and partnerships between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.16.2026 07:28
|Photo ID:
|9523281
|VIRIN:
|260211-A-UJ512-1016
|Resolution:
|3362x5043
|Size:
|2.11 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
