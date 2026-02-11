(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Ops and Land Navigation [Image 16 of 19]

    Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Ops and Land Navigation

    PANAMA

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Spc. Trey Woodard 

    U.S. Southern Command   

    A U.S. Army Soldier participates in waterborne operations during Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 11, 2026. The survival-focused training strengthens interoperability and partnerships between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.16.2026 07:28
    Photo ID: 9523281
    VIRIN: 260211-A-UJ512-1016
    Resolution: 3362x5043
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Ops and Land Navigation [Image 19 of 19], by SPC Trey Woodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Jungle Operations Training Course
    Panama
    Interoperability
    JSCG-P

