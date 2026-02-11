Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Ops and Land Navigation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Guardia Danyelo Newman, assigned to the National Aeronaval Service of Panama, participates in land navigation during the Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 11, 2026. The survival-focused training strengthens interoperability and partnerships between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Trey Woodard)