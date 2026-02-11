Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Ops and Land Navigation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier participates in land navigation during Jungle Operations Training Course–Panama at Aeronaval Base Cristóbal Colón, Panama, Feb. 11, 2026. The survival-focused training strengthens interoperability and partnerships between U.S. forces and Panamanian security institutions. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)