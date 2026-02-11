Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama: Jungle Waterborne Ops and Land Navigation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. service members and Panamanian security partners conduct land navigation during Jungle Operations Training Course - Panama at Policia Nacional de Panama Headquarters, Panama, Feb 11, 2026. U.S. Southern Command is focused on increasing partner nation capacity and interoperability in the region and reflects the United States’ enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Panamanian people. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Trey Woodard)