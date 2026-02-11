U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O’Donnell, The Air Force’s Personnel Center commander, laughs with Tamar Taylor, 31st Force Support Squadron child and youth programs flight chief, during a tour of the children’s center at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2026 05:32
|Photo ID:
|9520965
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-EM016-9602
|Resolution:
|5781x3854
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AFPC commander visits Aviano AB [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFPC commander visits Aviano AB
No keywords found.