AFPC commander visits Aviano AB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O’Donnell, The Air Force’s Personnel Center commander, laughs with Tamar Taylor, 31st Force Support Squadron child and youth programs flight chief, during a tour of the children’s center at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)