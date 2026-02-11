AFPC commander visits Aviano AB

Photo By Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek | U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O’Donnell, The Air Force’s Personnel Center commander, tours the children’s center at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. AFPC’s workforce of approximately 2,200 military members, civilians and contractors are responsible for worldwide operations that support nearly 2.5 million total force Airmen, Guardians, retirees and family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O’Donnell, the Air Force’s Personnel Center commander, visited Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 4-7, 2026. AFPC executes programs covering the entire life cycle of military and civilian personnel for the Air Force, from accession through retirement, including readiness, growth, development and deployment.

Aviano Airmen were given the opportunity to provide the general with insight into the base’s manpower, mission capabilities and plans for future innovation.

“As leaders, we get the opportunity to see where the mission is being done at all levels and talk to Airmen,” said O’Donnell. “We get to take back valuable information to make the processes and systems better to support the Airmen who are executing the mission every day.”

While visiting with various base agencies, O’Donnell also provided insight on his vision for the future.

“As leaders we have a National Defense Strategy that we need to support,” said O’Donnell. “We need to make sure we retain, train and develop the Airmen who choose to serve so we can meet those requirements.”

O’Donnell’s visit reinforced the critical link between personnel readiness and mission execution, underscoring how strategic support from AFPC enables Aviano Airmen to remain lethal, resilient and ready.