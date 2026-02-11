(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFPC commander visits Aviano AB

    AFPC commander visits Aviano AB

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O'Donnell, The Air Force's Personnel Center

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.05.2026

    Story by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O’Donnell, the Air Force’s Personnel Center commander, visited Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 4-7, 2026. AFPC executes programs covering the entire life cycle of military and civilian personnel for the Air Force, from accession through retirement, including readiness, growth, development and deployment.

    Aviano Airmen were given the opportunity to provide the general with insight into the base’s manpower, mission capabilities and plans for future innovation.

    “As leaders, we get the opportunity to see where the mission is being done at all levels and talk to Airmen,” said O’Donnell. “We get to take back valuable information to make the processes and systems better to support the Airmen who are executing the mission every day.”

    While visiting with various base agencies, O’Donnell also provided insight on his vision for the future.

    “As leaders we have a National Defense Strategy that we need to support,” said O’Donnell. “We need to make sure we retain, train and develop the Airmen who choose to serve so we can meet those requirements.”

    O’Donnell’s visit reinforced the critical link between personnel readiness and mission execution, underscoring how strategic support from AFPC enables Aviano Airmen to remain lethal, resilient and ready.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026
    Story ID: 558107
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFPC commander visits Aviano AB, by SrA Joseph Bartoszek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFPC commander visits Aviano AB
    AFPC commander visits Aviano AB
    AFPC commander visits Aviano AB
    AFPC commander visits Aviano AB
    AFPC commander visits Aviano AB
    AFPC commander visits Aviano AB
    AFPC commander visits Aviano AB

