U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O’Donnell, The Air Force’s Personnel Center commander, gives a brief to members assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. “As leaders we have a National Defense Strategy that we need to support,” said O’Donnell. “We need to make sure we retain, train and develop the Airmen who choose to serve so we can meet those requirements.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)
|02.05.2026
|02.13.2026 05:32
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
AFPC commander visits Aviano AB
