AFPC commander visits Aviano AB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O’Donnell, The Air Force’s Personnel Center commander, poses for a photo with Aviano Air Base leadership at Aviano AB, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. AFPC’s workforce of approximately 2,200 military members, civilians and contractors is responsible for worldwide operations that support nearly 2.5 million total force Airmen, Guardians, retirees and family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)