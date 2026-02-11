AFPC commander visits Aviano AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O’Donnell, The Air Force’s Personnel Center commander, tours the 57th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. AFPC provides commanders around the world with skilled Airmen and Guardians to conduct Air Force and Joint force missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)