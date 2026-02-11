(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFPC commander visits Aviano AB [Image 5 of 7]

    AFPC commander visits Aviano AB

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O’Donnell, The Air Force’s Personnel Center commander, tours the 57th Rescue Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. AFPC provides commanders around the world with skilled Airmen and Guardians to conduct Air Force and Joint force missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.13.2026 05:32
    Photo ID: 9520963
    VIRIN: 260205-F-EM016-6091
    Resolution: 6809x4539
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    AFPC commander visits Aviano AB

    AFPC
    31FW
    AvianoAB
    AirForce
    USAFE

