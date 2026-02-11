AFPC commander visits Aviano AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O’Donnell, The Air Force’s Personnel Center commander, receives a tour of an HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 6, 2026. AFPC executes programs covering the entire life cycle of military and civilian personnel for the Department of the Air Force, from accession through retirement, including readiness, growth, development and deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)