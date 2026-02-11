AFPC commander visits Aviano AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O’Donnell, The Air Force’s Personnel Center commander, tours the children’s center at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. AFPC’s workforce of approximately 2,200 military members, civilians and contractors are responsible for worldwide operations that support nearly 2.5 million total force Airmen, Guardians, retirees and family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)