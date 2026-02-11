AFPC commander visits Aviano AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Jefferson O’Donnell, The Air Force’s Personnel Center commander, tours the 56th Rescue Generation Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 5, 2026. “As leaders, we get the opportunity to see where the mission is being done at all levels and talk to Airmen,” said O’Donnell. “We get to take back valuable information to make the processes and systems better to support the Airmen who are executing the mission every day.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joseph Bartoszek)