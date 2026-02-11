A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron approaches Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5, 2026. During the Spring 2026 C-130 Weapon System Council, the aircraft diverted to assist a grounded C-130J, enabling maintenance Airmen to identify, repair and return the aircraft to flight status before redeploying to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 18:06
|Photo ID:
|9518560
|VIRIN:
|260205-F-BO786-2106
|Resolution:
|5386x3591
|Size:
|4.45 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF
No keywords found.