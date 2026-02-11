317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 39th Airlift Squadron approaches Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5, 2026. During the Spring 2026 C-130 Weapon System Council, the aircraft diverted to assist a grounded C-130J, enabling maintenance Airmen to identify, repair and return the aircraft to flight status before redeploying to Dyess Air Force Base, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)