(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF [Image 5 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Reece Cooke, 40th Airlift Squadron pilot, observes terrain from a C-130J Super Hercules during low-level flight over the Peninsular Ranges, California, Feb. 4, 2026. The aircraft carried an Ultra-Light Tactical Vehicle and U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, providing realistic Joint training during the Spring 2026 C-130 Weapon System Council led by the 317th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 18:08
    Photo ID: 9518555
    VIRIN: 260204-F-BO786-2066
    Resolution: 5801x3263
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF
    317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF
    317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF
    317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF
    317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF
    317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF
    317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF
    317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF
    317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF
    317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMEF
    317AW
    C130
    C130WSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery