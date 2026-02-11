317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Reece Cooke, 40th Airlift Squadron pilot, observes terrain from a C-130J Super Hercules during low-level flight over the Peninsular Ranges, California, Feb. 4, 2026. The aircraft carried an Ultra-Light Tactical Vehicle and U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, providing realistic Joint training during the Spring 2026 C-130 Weapon System Council led by the 317th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)