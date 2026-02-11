(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF [Image 7 of 10]

    317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Monville, 40th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, signals the upload of fuel during a hot-pit refuel at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 4, 2026. The Specialized Fueling Operation supported Joint training between the I Marine Expeditionary Force and 317th Airlift Wing during the Spring 2026 C-130 Weapon System Council. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 18:07
    Photo ID: 9518557
    VIRIN: 260204-F-BO786-3206
    Resolution: 5317x3545
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF

    IMEF
    317AW
    C130
    C130WSC

