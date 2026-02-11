317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Monville, 40th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, signals the upload of fuel during a hot-pit refuel at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 4, 2026. The Specialized Fueling Operation supported Joint training between the I Marine Expeditionary Force and 317th Airlift Wing during the Spring 2026 C-130 Weapon System Council. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)