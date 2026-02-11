U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Monville, 40th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, signals the upload of fuel during a hot-pit refuel at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 4, 2026. The Specialized Fueling Operation supported Joint training between the I Marine Expeditionary Force and 317th Airlift Wing during the Spring 2026 C-130 Weapon System Council. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 18:07
|Photo ID:
|9518557
|VIRIN:
|260204-F-BO786-3206
|Resolution:
|5317x3545
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF
No keywords found.