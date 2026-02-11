317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Idris Turay, Marine Aircraft Group 39 sergeant major , speaks with U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Martin Castillo, 317th Airlift Wing command chief, during a senior enlisted leader sync at the Spring 2026 C-130 Weapon System Council at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 5, 2026. The senior enlisted leaders discussed enlisted development, challenges faced by both branches and opportunities for future joint integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)