317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF

Photo By Senior Airman Jade Caldwell | U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Diehl, 317th Airlift Wing commander and C-130 Weapon System Council chair, pilots a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron en route to Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, for the Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, Feb. 3, 2026. The 317th AW led the council, iterating with the I Marine Expeditionary Force and other active-duty, Guard and Reserve C-130 units to validate rapid air mobility concepts and joint operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell) see less | View Image Page

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 317th Airlift Wing led the Spring 2026 C-130 Weapon System Council (WSC) at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, coordinating with I Marine Expeditionary Force to further integration of rapid air mobility concepts and strengthen Joint tactical airlift capabilities across the Joint and Total Force, Feb. 4-5, 2026.

The C-130 WSC is a biannual forum that brings together wing commanders and command chiefs from across the active-duty, Guard and Reserve wings to assess tactics, refine procedures, and accelerate concepts for forward employment of the aircraft in crisis, contingency, or conflict.

Building on the momentum from the Fall 2025 WSC hosted at Dyess AFB, this iteration focused on integrating capabilities and schemes of maneuver across the Air Force and Marine Corps through Joint discussions with I MEF commanders and leadership teams, marking the first time that a C-130 WSC was held at a Joint partner base.

“The Airmen of the 317th Airlift Wing continue to set the pace and raise the bar, integrating with the Joint Force and finding creative ways to maneuver faster," said U.S. Air Force Col. Justin Diehl, 317th AW commander and WSC chair. “This WSC allowed us to share real mission data and integrate with our Joint partners from I MEF to be postured for future contingencies, as well as deliberately prepare with the Marine units that we will partner with during Exercise BALIKATAN 2026 in the Philippines.”

In addition to the council, the 317 AW flew two C-130J aircraft assigned to the 39th and 40th Airlift Squadrons to Camp Pendleton. Hosting the event at a Marine Corps base also afforded Airmen and Marines to execute training, specifically Specialized Fueling Operations and long-range fires insertion.

“Our Airmen are very good at Specialized Fueling Operations and High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) movement,” said Chief Master Sgt. Martin Castillo, 317th AW Command Chief. “What makes this different is executing those capabilities alongside I MEF, building trust, interoperability and professional relationships that matter most when it’s time to deploy forward.”

As part of the SFO scenario, C-130Js stationed at Dyess Air Force Base and Little Rock Air Force Base airlifted Ultra-Light Tactical Vehicles equipped with Tactical Air Ground Refueling Systems to Naval Landing Field, San Clemente Island, California. Marines assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 372 worked with Air Force loadmasters to offload the equipment onto the island, prepare the ground, and lay fuel hoses while aircraft engines remained running.

Following island operations, the equipment was airlifted back to Camp Pendleton, where Airmen and Marines conducted rapid hot pit fueling operations. Pilots, loadmasters, flying crew chiefs, and Marine expeditionary fuel technicians then measured how quickly they could upload 5,000 pounds of fuel to the aircraft.

Simultaneously, the other aircraft conducted airlift operations with the M142 HIMARS, the Marine Corps’ advanced rocket artillery system. Weighing approximately 12 tons, the HIMARS provides long-range, precision fires critical to Joint and distributed operations across the Indo-Pacific, and the C-130J enables its rapid employment and insertion in austere locations.

“Our Airmen understand the strategic importance of what we carry,” said Castillo. “We can maneuver the Joint Force and their equipment into any environment, deliver the needed effects and bring them home safely. That’s rapid air mobility in action.”

Following Joint fuel and HIMARS operations, Marine firefighters assigned to the MWSS-372 concluded by conducting aircraft rescue and firefighting response drills on the C-130J, supported by and working alongside Airmen from the 317th AW to enhance Joint emergency response readiness and procedures.

The final day of the council sessions featured senior leader engagements and enterprise-level discussions. A senior enlisted leadership sync brought together Marine Corps sergeant majors and Air Force chief master sergeants to discuss enlisted development, challenges, and integration. The council concluded with an outbrief led by Col Diehl to participating C-130 units and Air Mobility Command representatives.

“There is immense value in these conversations with our Joint leadership counterparts.” Diehl said. “The Joint Force only becomes stronger and more capable when we build relationships through routine engagement. Our partnership with the I MEF is growing rapidly, which means our understanding of how to better integrate with one another is rapidly growing capability and response time for the entire Joint Force.”