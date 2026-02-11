U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and U.S. Airmen assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing observe aircraft rescue and firefighting response training on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron during the Spring 2026 C-130 Weapon System Council at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 4, 2026. This training exercise allowed I Marine Expeditionary Force and 317th AW to understand how to safely execute missions and work together to respond to emergency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2026 18:06
|Photo ID:
|9518558
|VIRIN:
|260204-F-BO786-4207
|Resolution:
|5834x3889
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF
No keywords found.