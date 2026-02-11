317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Wing Support Squadron 372, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and U.S. Airmen assigned to the 317th Airlift Wing observe aircraft rescue and firefighting response training on a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron during the Spring 2026 C-130 Weapon System Council at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 4, 2026. This training exercise allowed I Marine Expeditionary Force and 317th AW to understand how to safely execute missions and work together to respond to emergency scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)