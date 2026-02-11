317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 19th Airlift Wing and 317th Airlift Wing remain running while U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 372 prepare fuel lines during Specialized Fueling Operations at Naval Landing Field, San Clemente Island, California, Feb. 4, 2026. The training validated repeatable Joint fueling procedures in support of distributed operations during the Spring 2026 C-130 Weapon System Council led by the 317th AW. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)