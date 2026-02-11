317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to the I Marine Expeditionary Force discuss Specialized Fueling Operations and C-130J Super Hercules hot-pit refueling procedures during the Spring 2026 C-130 Weapon System Council at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 4, 2026. The training generated data to improve fuel upload efficiency for future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)