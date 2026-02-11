(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF [Image 6 of 10]

    317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Jade Caldwell 

    7th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Marines assigned to the I Marine Expeditionary Force discuss Specialized Fueling Operations and C-130J Super Hercules hot-pit refueling procedures during the Spring 2026 C-130 Weapon System Council at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 4, 2026. The training generated data to improve fuel upload efficiency for future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jade M. Caldwell)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 18:07
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jade Caldwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    317th AW leads Spring 2026 C-130 WSC, integrates with I MEF

    C-130 Weapons System Council

