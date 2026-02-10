4Q Maintenance loadcrew competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Mary Asiatico and Staff Sgt. Devon Seaborne, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue, secure a GBU-39 bomb to their F-16 during the 96th Maintenance Group’s fourth quarter weapons load competition Jan. 30, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The Blue team battle the F-15 Red team for quarterly maintenance bragging rights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Matt Veasley)