    At the ready: weapons loaders battle for Q4 supremacy [Image 16 of 16]

    At the ready: weapons loaders battle for Q4 supremacy

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Lancaster 

    96th Test Wing

    Senior Airman Alex Montanez, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red, secures AIM-120 fins during the 96th Maintenance Group’s fourth quarter weapons load competition Jan. 30, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The Red F-15 team battle the F-16 Blue team for quarterly maintenance bragging rights. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Hannah Lancaster)

    This work, At the ready: weapons loaders battle for Q4 supremacy [Image 16 of 16], by 2nd Lt. Hannah Lancaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

