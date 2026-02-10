At the ready: weapons loaders battle for Q4 supremacy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red team prepares to load an AIM-120 missile an F-15 during the 96th Maintenance Group’s fourth quarter weapons load competition Jan. 30, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The Red F-15 team battle the F-16 Blue team for quarterly maintenance bragging rights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)