4Q Maintenance loadcrew competition

Staff Sgt. Devon Seaborne, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue, guides a GBU-39 bomb into place during the 96th Maintenance Group’s fourth quarter weapons load competition Jan. 30, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The Blue F-16 team battle the F-15 Red team for quarterly maintenance bragging rights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)