At the ready: weapons loaders battle for Q4 supremacy

Staff Sgt. David Kempton, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Red, secures a GBU-39 bomb during the 96th Maintenance Group’s fourth quarter weapons load competition Jan. 30, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The Red F-15 team battle the F-16 Blue team for quarterly maintenance bragging rights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)
