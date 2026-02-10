(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4Q Maintenance loadcrew competition [Image 5 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    4Q Maintenance loadcrew competition

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2026

    Photo by Samuel King Jr.                 

    96th Test Wing

    Senior Airman Andrew White, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Blue, preforms preload checks on a GBU-39 bomb during the 96th Maintenance Group’s fourth quarter weapons load competition Jan. 30, 2026 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The Blue F-16 team battle the F-15 Red team for quarterly maintenance bragging rights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Samuel King Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.30.2026
    Date Posted: 02.11.2026 09:24
    Photo ID: 9517317
    VIRIN: 260130-F-OC707-5000
    Resolution: 3000x1974
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4Q Maintenance loadcrew competition [Image 16 of 16], by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    At the ready: weapons loaders battle for Q4 supremacy
    4Q Maintenance loadcrew competition
    4Q Maintenance loadcrew competition
    4Q Maintenance loadcrew competition
    4Q Maintenance loadcrew competition
    4Q Maintenance loadcrew competition
    4Q Maintenance loadcrew competition
    4Q Maintenance loadcrew competition
    4Q Maintenance loadcrew competition
    At the ready: weapons loaders battle for Q4 supremacy
    At the ready: weapons loaders battle for Q4 supremacy
    At the ready: weapons loaders battle for Q4 supremacy
    At the ready: weapons loaders battle for Q4 supremacy
    At the ready: weapons loaders battle for Q4 supremacy
    At the ready: weapons loaders battle for Q4 supremacy
    At the ready: weapons loaders battle for Q4 supremacy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    eglin
    96 TW
    test
    air force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery